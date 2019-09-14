Friday Night Fever: Omaha Bryan offense sputters in loss

Offensive firepower was at a premium for Omaha Bryan Friday, as the Bears were blown out 34-7 by Lincoln Northeast.

The Rockets led 7-0 after one.

In the second, they doubled that lead off a touchdown pass from Dylan Gray to Jesston Howard.

As Bryan looked to come back later in the quarter, but Tyler Pokett was stripped on an end-around run. Lincoln Northeast's Jeremiah Collier recovered the fumble.

The Bears were able to prevent that turnover from turning into Rocket points. Toby Wingender picked off a Gray pass just before the half.

However, the Bears would allow 20 points in the second half and only score seven.