Friday Night Fever: Skutt rolls over Blair in top-10 matchup

Blair did not look like the No. 8 team in Class B Friday, as No. 1 Skutt Catholic took care of business 35-13.

Skutt's opening drive ended with Tyson Gordon hitting a wide-open Nick Chambers with the touchdown pass to put the Skyhawks up 7-0.

Gordon would later get it done on the ground as well. He utilized the spin move en route to his second touch down of the game. That gave Skutt a 14-0 lead.

The Skyhawks led 21-0 after one. After Blair got on the board in the second, Gordon hit tight end Matt Brinker to get that touchdown back.

Blair put up 13 in the second quarter, but the Bears were shut out in the second half.