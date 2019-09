Three weeks removed from their only loss of the season, and one week removed from an epic rivalry matchup, the Burke Bulldogs continued to look strong Friday night. They shut out Elkhorn 28-0.

Burke's first two touchdowns of the game came off of a 38-yard touchdown run from Tyreece Wynne, and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Reid Burke to Xavier Watts.

This is Omaha Burke's first shutout performance of the season.