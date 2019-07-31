Fremont Wins American Legion Title

Fremont (Fremont First State Bank) took the American Division Title of the Nebraska American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday night at Creighton Prep's Jurgensen Park. Fremont defeated Millard South (52's Patriots) 8-2.

MGN

Fremont pitcher Brody Sintek pitched into the 7th inning. The Wayne State recruit had 9 strikeouts and allowed only 4 hits.

Fremont will now face Gretna, who the National Division Championship with a 5-1 win over Kearney.

The best of three championship series starts this Friday at Gretna. The winner advances to the regionals next week in Hastings.