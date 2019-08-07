Fremont Pitcher Tosses No-Hitter

Fremont First State Bank got a big game from Brody Sintek on Wednesday at the American Legion Mid-South Regional in Hastings.

The Wayne State recruit tossed a no-hitter.

Sintek had 12 strikeouts in an 8-2 win over Sedalia, Missouri in the opening round of the eight-team regional. Sintek raised his record to a perfect 13-0 on the season.

Fremont's Austin Callahan had a pair of doubles in the victory.

Fremont raised its record to 34-9 on the season.. Fremont will face the Oklahoma state champion on Thursday at 4:30.