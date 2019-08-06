Fremont Legion Baseball Team Heads to Regionals

Several hundred fans gathered at the Fremont First State Bank on Tuesday morning to give a rousing sendoff for the Fremont American Legion Baseball team.

Fremont First State Bank Head Coach Jeff Hayden thanked the crowd for their support: ""Thank you all very much for coming again we are going to go to Hastings and do our best to make you guys proud of us and we are going to do our best hopefully bring home a regional title so thank you very much."

The Fremont American Legion baseball team made history last weekend, when they became the team from Fremont, to win the State American Legion Tournament Title since 1946. The team is made up of players from Fremont High School and Fremont Bergan. The team motto for the 17 players is "one town--one team".

Fremont First State Bank will open the Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings on Wednesday at 4 o'clock, when they play the Missouri State Champions.