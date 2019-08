The Nebraska American Legion Baseball Championship series started on Friday night in Gretna. Fremont defeated Gretna 8-0 in game one of the best-two-out-of-three championship series.

Fremont pitcher Dillion Dix tossed a 3-hit shutout for the win. Game 2 in Saturday at 2 o'clock in Grenta. The winner advances to the regional in Hastings next week.