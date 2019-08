Fremont First State Bank rallied to beat the Oklahoma State Champion 7-4 in the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional

in Hastings on Thursday.

Brennan Callahan had a big day at the plate and on the mound for Fremont. He threw three hitless innings of relief and had a two-run single in the 7th inning to give Fremont the win.

Fremont advances in the winner's bracket to Friday's game at 7:00pm against the Missouri State Champion.