The Class A American Legion Baseball Final was decided today at Gretna High School. The Dragons evened the series with a 7-4 victory over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Fremont would win the winner- take- all game three to clinch their first state title since 1946.

Fremont defeated Gretna 9-3 for the American Class A Legion State Title. Up next the Tigers will play in the Mid-South Regional in Hastings on Wednesday.