Former Husker Irving Fryar Remembers Coach Don Shula

Former Husker Irving Fryar played 17 seasons in the NFL and was a five-time All-Pro wide receiver. But the best years for Fryar, were his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

After being traded from the New England Patriots, Coach Don Shula made Fryar the league's top receiver for the most yards per catch. Fryar played from 1993-1995 with the Dolphins, where he was named to the All-Pro team twice.

Don Shula finished with 325 wins, which is the most victories by an NFL head coach. Shula died on Monday at the age of 90.