Former Husker Andy Janovich Traded to Cleveland

Former Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich has been traded from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns, according to KUSA-TV in Denver.

Janovich was drafted in the 6th round of 2016 draft by Denver. The native of Gretna, Nebraska carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards and scored three touchdowns over his four seasons in Denver.

Janovich was traded since the Broncos will no longer be using the fullback in Pat Shurmur's new West Coast offense in Denver.

Janovich was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2015.