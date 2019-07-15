Family Fishing Night is Tuesday / July 16th

The Nebraska Game and Parks will hold their annual "Family Fishing Night" on Tuesday/July 16th at Halleck Lake in Papillion.

The free event runs 6:00-8:00p.m. Bring the kids and learn how to fish!

Family Fishing Nights are sponsored by Nebraska Game and Parks and held at venues across the state designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to the sport of fishing. At these events, Game and Parks staff and Certified Fishing Instructors teach people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished for years the basics of this fun and relaxing activity.

How it Works

On the evening of the event, head out to the location specified and look for the Game and Parks’ Fishing Trailer, where staff will be waiting to assist and provide instruction. Free loaner equipment such as rods, reels and bait will also be available to participants.