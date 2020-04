Heisman Trophy Winner Eric Crouch is the sixth and final member of the 2020 Class of the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame. WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the former Husker quarterback about his Hall of Fame career.

Crouch is joined in the 2020 class by Jordan Larson, Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea, Maurtice Ivy, Sam Francis and volleyball head coach Terry Pettit.