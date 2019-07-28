Elkhorn South and Millard South Stay Alive in Legion Tournament

The Nebraska American Legion Class A State Tournament continued on Sunday at Creighton Prep's Jurgensen Park.

Elkhorn South (Woodhouse) and Millard South (52's Patriots) stayed alive in the tournament with wins on Sunday. Elkhorn South's Ty Beckwith had four strikeouts and tossed a complete game shutout in the 3-0 victory over Papio South (Amerilawn Titans).

Millard South blanked Creighton Prep (Five Points Bank) 2-0 and eliminated the Junior Jays from the tournament. Millard South's A.J. Locum tossed a four-hitter over seven innings.

The State Tournament in Kearney continued on Sunday. Millard West beat Scottsbluff 11-1 and Papillion Pinnacle Bank rallied to beat Millard North 12-9.