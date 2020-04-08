Duke Guard Transfers to Creighton

The Creighton Bluejays are getting a new guard. Duke junior Alex O'Connell has decided to transfer to Creighton University for his senior season.

The junior guard announced his decision on Twitter.: "I've decided to end my recruitment and officially commit to Creighton University. Thanks to Coach McDermott and his entire staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity."

O’Connell spent the past three seasons as a role player with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest in 13.3 minutes of action per game.

O'Connell will have one year of eligibility remaining. It is possible he could play this November, but that would require a waiver from the NCAA or a change in the transfer rules.