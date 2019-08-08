Dedrick Mills Joins Husker Backfield

The Nebraska running back position got a boost this year with the addition of Dedrick Mills. The transfer from Georgia Tech will give the Huskers some depth in the backfield.

Last year Mills played at Garden City Community College, were he rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in 10 games. At 5'11 and 220 pounds, Mills gives the Huskers a running back, who can make yardage between the tackles.

Nebraska Running Backs Coach Ryan Held says the Husker junior is just getting to know the Huskers, after just six days of practice.

Held said: "You know I like his attitude his work ethic he's a real physical runner he gives us that physical presence he is a good teammate he is really good buddies with the teammates on our side he has really blended in well even though he has only been here for a couple of months but I like the potential with what he can bring but I got of work to do with him like all the other guys we are fine tuning all the details of all the plays."