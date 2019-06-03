Day One of MLB Draft

The Major League Baseball draft began on Monday night. The Baltimore Orioles selected Oregon State Catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick.

Rutschman helped lead the Oregon State Beavers to a National Championship in 2018. This season he had 16 home runs in 171 at bats, while batting an impressive .427.

The Kansas City Royals had the second overall pick and selected short stop Bobby Witt Jr. out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. Witt is the son of former Texas Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt. The senior was named the 2019 Gateroade Player of the Year and is hitting .496 with 15 home runs and 55 rbis in his senior season.