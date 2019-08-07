Day 5 of Husker Fall Camp: Media Watches Practice

This is Day 5 of fall camp for the Huskers. Head Coach Scott Frost and the players started practice at 8:30 this morning. The media was allowed to watch practice for this first time this season.

Coach Frost even threw a few passes to receivers during the practice session. He can still throw a perfect pass.

One of the most impressive players in practice was Wan'dale Robinson. The freshman from Kentucky ran several plays from the running back and wide receiver positions. Robinson was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky. Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander said Robinson has been giving the defense a lot of problems in practice.

Maurice Washington and newcomer Dedrick Mills also saw a lot of action at running back. Mills is a transfer from Garden City Community College and played at Georgia Tech in 2016.

The most vocal leader on defense was linebacker Mohamed Barry. He shouted out encouragement to his teammates in practice.

Omaha Burke graduate Chris Hickman played tight end in today's practice. He also played defensive end in high school.

Today's practice will wrap up at 10:30. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters will speak to the media.