Day 11 of Husker Fall Camp

This is Day 11 of Fall camp for the Huskers. The Nebraska Football team started practice at 8:35 this morning in the Hawks Championship Center.

Two Huskers did not suit up for practice today. Freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson watched practice, along with senior transfer wide receiver Kanawai Noa. He is a transfer from California.

The Huskers conducted an "Oklahoma Drill", where there are two blockers and two defenders. Then a running back tries to bust through past the two defenders. Nebraska running back Maurice Washington went untouched several times in the drill. Wide receiver J.D.Sielman also broke through without getting tackled in teh drill.

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters and quarterback Adrian Martinez are expected to talk with the media after practice today.

