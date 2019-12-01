Creighton Volleyball Team Headed to Minneapolis

The Creighton Volleyball team is headed to Minneapolis for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Jays will face Iowa State on Friday at 4:30.

Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said: "We knew that if we didn't host we would be on a flight at Minnesota or Nebraska were the two locations we would going in the 400-mile radius obviously Iowa State is a great team, we played them in the exhibition we are very familiar with their program they are very familiar with us, Christy and I our good friends it should be a really tough battle we are looking forward to getting prepped all week this is always such a fun time there is just an adrenaline rush that kicks in for everybody, the staff is already at the office breaking down film and you know this is just an exciting time."

Minnesota will face Fairfiled in the oth opening round match at 7:00.