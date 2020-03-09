Creighton's Zegarowski Doubtful for Big East Opener

Creighton's All-Big East guard Marcus Zegarowksi is doubtful for the BIG EAST tournament opener on Thursday. The Bluejay sophomore has been diagnosed with a meniscus injury to his right knee.

Zegarowski will be evaluated in the next few days. The Creighton guard was at practice on Monday and was not using any crutches.

Creighton will face the winner of Wednesday's game between Georgetown and St. John's on Thursday at 11:00a.m.Central on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.