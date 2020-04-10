Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander Declares for NBA Draft

Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander has declared for the NBA Draft. the junior guard has submitted his name for consideration for the draft. Alexander was named to the All-Big East First Team.

Alexander said: "After much prayer and numerous conversations with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to declare for the NBA Draft," said Alexander. "These past three seasons at Creighton have been filled with unforgettable memories that have allowed me to transform me into the player I am today. My experience at Creighton has also strengthened me into a resilient individual. I am humbled and excited to see what the future holds in my life and thankful to Creighton University for everything it has done for me."

Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game while also adding 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.