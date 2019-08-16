Creighton's Men's Soccer Team Embraces New Head Coach

Creighton Bluejay fans should be excited for the upcoming men's soccer season.

The squad will be playing on a brand new turf surface and they have a new head coach in Johhny Torres.

Torres a former player at the University spent the past 12 years as an assistant coach. The team will play three exhibition games this coming week before starting their season on the road against the sixth ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. The Jays will look to defend their Big East Regular Season Title, but Torres wants that and more.