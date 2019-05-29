Creighton's Krampelj Will Skip Senior Season

Martin Krampelj will skip his senior season at Creighton University and keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced on Wednesday, May 29.

Krampelj averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest for the Bluejays in 2018-19. He shot 59.2 percent from the floor, and also topped CU with 29 blocked shots. The Grosuplje, Slovenia, product was at his best in league action, ranking among the top-10 in points (16.7), rebounds (8.2), blocks (0.94) and steals (1.44) per game. Krampelj owned seven double-doubles, and ranked among the national leaders with 74 dunks.

Krampelj earned Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST acclaim in 2018-19, as well as a spot on the 2018 NABC Honors Court. Krampelj graduated earlier this month with a marketing degree.

In a tweet on Wednesday that he addressed to Bluejay Nation, Krampelj wrote "I cannot thank you enough for the love and support you have shown me during my time here at Creighton. From the moment I stepped on campus, this community and fan base have given me so much to be proud of. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to play in front of the greatest fans in college basketball.

"My dream has been to play at the highest level ever since I can remember. After testing the waters and receiving valuable feedback, I have decided to remain in the 2019 NBA Draft and pursue that dream.

"I would like to thank my family, Coach Mac, the coaching staff, and my teammates who have been so helpful throughout this process. They have been an incredible support system along my journey of playing basketball. I will forever be a Bluejay!"

He's the second Bluejay today to make a decision on his future, as earlier this morning Davion Mintz withdrew from the draft and announced he would return for his senior campaign.

Creighton finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-15 record, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament while winning 20 or more games for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons. The Bluejays will return five their top six scorers from that team.

Five former Bluejays spent time in the NBA during the 2018-19 season -- Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver, Doug McDermott, Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas.