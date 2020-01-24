Creighton prepares for emotional pink out game

The Creighton men's basketball team took to the practice floor Friday to prepare for a rematch with Xavier after beating them on their home floor just 13 days ago.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott speaks to the media before a practice on Friday, 1/24/20.

Sunday's game is the 10th annual pink out game for Creighton. It coincides with Greg McDermott's tenure as Creighton's coach.

The goal is to raise money and promote early cancer detection.

He said it can be an emotional day when the arena is filled with pink shirts and jerseys.

The Jays will have their hands full, but a win would secure their first regular season sweep of the Musketeers since both teams joined the Big East in 2013.

Tipoff on Sunday is at 3 p.m.