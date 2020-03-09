Creighton junior Denzel Mahoney wins BIG EAST Sixth Man award

Creighton junior Denzel Mahoney was named the recipient of the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award on Monday, a recognition voted on by league coaches.

Mahoney, of Oviedo, Fla., has averaged 12 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for Creighton since he became eligible on Dec. 17.

Mahoney has scored in the double digits in 14 of 21 appearances, helping Creighton University win 16 of those games.

He won the award despite missing the first 10 games of the season because he was not eligible.

His first game with CU was against Oklahoma Dec. 17. He was not eligible until that game because he transferred to Creighton from Southeast Missouri State.

In three games against top 10 competition, Mahoney averaged 18.3 points per game to help CU win all three games. He scored a season-high 21 points in CU’s win against Villanova. In CU's victories over Seton Hall, he scored 16 and 18 points.