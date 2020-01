A shorthanded Creighton women's basketball team lost to BUutler at home Sunday by a final of 73-67.

The Jays were without leading scorer Jaylyn Agnew for a third straight game as she recovers from a concussion.

Tatum Rembao scored 23 points in her second game back after missing eight straight games with a leg injury.

The Bluejays will now embark on a three-game road trip starting with a matchup with DePaul in Chicago on Friday.