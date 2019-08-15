Creighton Volleyball Team Ranked 18th in Coaches Poll

The Creighton Volleyball Team enters the 2019 season ranked 18th in the nation in the Preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.

Last year's Bluejay squad was 13th in the preseason poll, ended the regular-season as the No. 9 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, and finished the season with a 29-5 record. The Bluejays won their fifth straight BIG EAST regular-season title, and their fifth straight BIG EAST Championship was one of three tournaments the team won.

This year Creighton was picked to finish 2nd in the Coaches Big East Preseason Conference Poll. Last year the Jays were picked second too and used it as motivation.

Coach Booth said: "I anticipated that, I was kind of surprised last year, this year I kind of expected that I though we might be even picked third, but I told the team to be made about it I said it to them last year they have won it now five years in a row, they won it four years in a row they should feel disrespected on that so I hopes it drives us, I get why the coaches picked us that Marquette is really really good that are ahead of us in the top 25 poll and they return most of their starting cast with that said that, should drive us a little bit."

The Bluejays opened their fall practice schedule last week and host the annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 3:30 pm.