Creighton won their opening round match in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Bluejays defeated Iowa State 25-15, 25-15, and 25-19 to sweep the match 3-0 in Minneapolis.
Creighton raised its record to 25-5 on the season. The Jays will play the winner of the Minnesota-Fairfield match at 7:00pm on Saturday.
Creighton Sweeps Iowa State
By 6 Sports |
Posted: Fri 6:15 PM, Dec 06, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 6:24 PM, Dec 06, 2019
