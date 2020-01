The Creighton Men's Basketball team picked up their 11th straight win over DePaul with 83-68 victory in Chicago.

Mitch Ballock led the Jays with 19 points, after hitting five 3-pointers. Creighton raised its record to 15-5 on the season and 4-3 in the Big East.

Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson added 14 points apiece for the Bluejays. Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons.