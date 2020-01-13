Creighton Ranked 25th in AP Top 25 Poll

The Creighton men's basketball team has cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Jays are ranked 25th with a 13-4 record. It marks the first time Creighton has been ranked in the poll, since January 8th 2018.
Associated Press Top 25.
January 13, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574
2 Baylor (31) 13-1 1567
3 Duke (4) 15-1 1529
4 Auburn 15-0 1359
5 Butler 15-1 1299
6 Kansas 12-3 1286
7 San Diego State 17-0 1266
8 Oregon 14-3 1163
9 Florida State 14-2 1093
10 Kentucky 12-3 960
11 Louisville 13-3 943
12 West Virginia 13-2 911
13 Dayton 14-2 842
14 Villanova 12-3 822
15 Michigan State 13-4 735
16 Wichita State 15-1 629
17 Maryland 13-3 616
18 Seton Hall 12-4 496
19 Michigan 11-5 358
20 Colorado 13-3 345
21 Ohio State 11-5 270
22 Memphis 13-3 232
23 Texas Tech 10-5 111
24 Illinois 12-5 109
25 Creighton 13-4 97
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary's 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1.