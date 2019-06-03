Creighton Rallies to Beat Michigan Pushes Winner Take All Game

Down 7-4 heading to the ninth inning with its season on the brink, the Creighton Baseball team used a seven-run ninth inning to stun the Wolverines with an 11-7 victory on Sunday night in the Corvallis Regional.

Creighton's (41-12) dramatic rally forces a winner-take-all rematch against the Wolverines on Monday night at 6:06 p.m. CST with a trip to the Super Regionals on the line.

Refusing to give up the Bluejays loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth on a walk to Hanafan, a single from Collins and a walk to Upton. Holton blasted a sac fly to the deepest part of the park, straight away center, allowing all three Creighton runners to move up. Robertson followed with an RBI double off the wall in left, but Upton could only advance to third as he made certain the ball wasn't caught. Michigan intentionally walked Strunc to load the bags, then an unintentional walk to Hovey pulled the Bluejays even at 7-7. Allbery blooped a single down the right field line that gave CU the lead.

The flurry continued when Strunc scored on a passed ball, and Hanafan's two-run single gave the Jays some insurance heading to the bottom of the ninth frame.

Creighton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as junior Isaac Collins laced a leadoff double to left, took third on a sacrifice bunt from junior Parker Upton and scored via an RBI groundout by junior Jake Holton.

The Bluejay lead was pushed to 2-0 in the top of the third as sophomore Will Hanafan connected on his first home run of the season, lifting a ball over the wall in left with one down in the third.

Michigan responded in the third as Jimmy Kerr blasted a three-run home run over the wall in center field to give the Wolverines the lead. Michigan's Jordan Mwogu and Jesse Franklin were along for the ride, reaching on singles to open the frame.

The Wolverines added a run in the sixth, getting consecutive doubles from the bottom of their order as Joe Donovan and Riley Bertram made it a 4-2 contest.

Michigan tacked on a pair of runs off Creighton closer Bobby Kametas in the seventh, the first runs he had allowed since April 12th, on a two-run double off just past a diving Holton at first.

Junior Parker Upton made it a 6-3 game in the top of the eighth with a solo home run to left-center. Creighton went on to load the bases in the frame as Holton was hit by a pitch, then seniors Jack Strunc and Jordan Hovey drew free passes. Junior Jason Allbery was hit by a pitch to make it 6-4, but the rally ended there.

Michigan got one of the runs back in its half of the eighth as Kerr blasted his second home run of the game to make it 7-4 before CU's comeback.