Creighton Knocks off No. 10 Marquette

A 10-0 run down the stretch helped Creighton pick up a 66-60 win at No. 10 Marquette on Sunday, the fourth straight season that the Bluejays have knocked off a top-10 team.

Creighton (16-13, 7-9 BIG EAST) forced four turnovers in MU's first five possessions to open up an 8-2 lead and force Steve Wojciechowski to call an early timeout. Marquette star Markus Howard, who scored a BIG EAST record 53 points in the first meeting on January 6, was held scoreless for nearly eight minutes to start the game before heating up and scoring MU's next 21 points to help the Golden Eagles take their first lead at 30-29 with 1:11 to play in the first half. MU then got a three-point play by Joey Hauser with 17 seconds remaining in the half and owned a 33-29 lead at the intermission.

One highlight of the first half for CU was Ty-Shon Alexander's three-pointer with 3:57 left in the first half, which marked his school-record 32nd straight game with a three-pointer.

Creighton fell behind 39-34 in the first four minutes of the second half before a 6-0 run capped by Krampelj's third dunk of the day propelled the Jays into a 40-39 lead with 13:41 to go.

The teams traded baskets and Creighton tied the game with 3:44 left on two foul shots by Alexander. Alexander then gave CU the lead after a steal and pull-up jumper with 3;20 to go. After another defensive stop Creighton got the ball to Mintz, who was fouled while missing a dunk attempt. He sank both to give CU a 58-54 lead with 2:28 remaining. Creighton's lead grew to six on a steal by Mintz and subsequent and lay-by Marcus Zegarowski.

Howard hit a runner to end Creighton's 10-0 run before Mintz made a free throw with 50.7 to play and give CU a 61-56 lead. Howard was hacked with 47.6 to go. He made 1-of-2 to trim CU's lead to four. Alexander was fouled immediately with 44.0 left, making the second to give CU a 62-57 advantage. After a Bluejay timeout, Marquette found Howard in the corner, who missed a three-pointer, and Alexander would be fouled again with 31.5 left.

After another miss Alexander made two more free throws with 14.5 left to ice the win, with the final score being decided when MU's Brendan Bailey made a trey in the final seconds..

Krampelj led Creighton with 19 points, while Alexander had nine of his 14 points in the final four minutes. Also in double-figures was Ballock, who had 12. Creighton had a season-high 15 steals while forcing Marquette into 22 turnovers. The Bluejays won the rebound battle 32-29 and finished with 26 fast break points.

Howard led Marquette with 33 points, but was the only Golden Eagles player in double-figures. He passed Dwyane Wade and Andrew Rowsey to set MU's single-season scoring leader in the setback.