Creighton Jumped to 7th in AP Poll

The Creighton men's basketball team is back in the top ten, after winning a share of the Big East Conference Championship over the weekend. The Jays are ranked 7th in the Associated Press Poll. Creighton jumped from 11 to 7th and ties the highest ranking ever for the school.

AP POLL:

1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546

3. Dayton 29-2 1507

4. Florida St. 26-5 1384

5. Baylor 26-4 1322

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261

7. Creighton 24-7 1157

8. Kentucky 25-6 1118

9. Michigan St 22-9 995

10. Duke 25-6 990

