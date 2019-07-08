One of the newcomers to watch on the Creighton Basketball team this year is Shereef Mitchell. The Bluejay freshman graduated from Omaha Burke High School, where he led Class A in scoring with 24 points a game and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.
Creighton Freshman Returns To His Hometown
