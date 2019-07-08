Creighton Freshman Returns To His Hometown

One of the newcomers to watch on the Creighton Basketball team this year is Shereef Mitchell. The Bluejay freshman graduated from Omaha Burke High School, where he led Class A in scoring with 24 points a game and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

 