It was the Big East Conference against the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday night. The Creighton Bluejays defeated Oklahoma Sooners 83-73 at the CHI Health Center.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Jays with 20 points. Ty-Shon Alexander added 19 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Southeast Missouri State transfer Denzel Mahoney scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half.

Creighton raised its record to 9-2 on the season.