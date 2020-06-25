Creighton Bluejays Win 3 "OSCA's" in Omaha Sports Awards

The best in Omaha sports was honored on Thursday night, with the annual “OSCA’S” the Omaha Sports Commission Awards. The virtual awards show aired on the Omaha Sports Commission YouTube Channel.

Creighton University was the big winner. The Bluejays took home three major awards. The Creighton Men’s Basketball team took the award for “Team of the Year”. Head Coach Greg McDermott won the award for “Coach of the Year”. Creighton defeated Seton Hall at home to clinch their first Big East Conference Championship. Creighton also finished seventh in the Associated Press Poll with a 24-7 record. Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew was named the “Female Athlete of the Year”. Agnew was named the Big East Player of the Year and just signed a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA.

Tyson Gordon of Omaha Skutt Catholic High School was named the “Male Athlete of the Year”. Gordon led the Skyhawks to undefeated seasons in both football and basketball and won a pair of Class B State Championships. Gordon will play football at North Dakota State this fall.

The Bellevue West Boys Basketball team won the award for the “Best Sports Moment of the Year”. The Thunderbirds rallied and scored 16 straight points to beat Millard North 64-62 for the Class A State Championship.

The Steve Pivovar “Sports Media Person of the Year” award went to WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom, who just celebrated his 40th anniversary as a sports anchor in Omaha. Jernstrom also won the 2019 Associated Press Broadcast award for “Best Sportscast”.

Omaha North’s retiring principal Gene Haynes received the Dr. Jack Lewis “Sports Person of the Year” award. Haynes came to the Omaha Public Schools in 1967 as a teacher and coach. He was the Head Basketball Coach at Omaha Tech, before entering school administration.

The Class of 2020 was inducted into the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame. Super Bowl veterans George Andrews and Gene Williams, joined Parade All-American Jessica Haynes, the 1920’s multisport athlete Ike Mahoney, and the undefeated 1960 Omaha South Boys Basketball team, who were all part of the class for the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame.

The “OSCA’s” was scheduled for May 28th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. But the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners were determined in an online poll with the Omaha Sports Commission in April.

You can see the 52-minute virtual awards broadcast at:

https://omahasports.org/watch