Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski scored 30 points to lead the Bluejays to a 95-76 win over their rival Nebraska. Creighton raised its record to 7-2, while the Huskers dropped to 4-5 on the season.

The Jays jumped out a 10-0 lead and never looked back. Creighton led 48-22 at halftime. Ty-Shon Alexander scored a season-high 22 points as four Bluejays finished in double figures.

Haanif Cheatham had a team-high 14 points to lead five Huskers in double figures.