Creighton Assistant Preston Murphy Resigns

Creighton Men's Assistant Basketball Coach Preston Murphy has resigned. Last March Murphy was placed on administrative leave pending an internal review by the school. Creighton University said Murphy resigned to pursue other opportunities in basketball.

Murphy was placed on administrative leave, after it was revealed in a federal indictment, that he was associated with a college basketball bribery scandal. Murphy was accused of accepting a $6,000 bribe in July of 2017.

Murphy spent four seasons on the Creighton Basketball coaching staff.

“Preston is an excellent coach and has been an invaluable member of my staff. He has my sincere thanks and best wishes as he moves forward with his career,” Creighton Coach Greg McDermott said.

“I thank Coach McDermott for the opportunity to coach at Creighton. I will always treasure my years with the Bluejay community,” Murphy said.