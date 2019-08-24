Creighton 2019 HOF Class

Creighton Athletics held their annual Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday night. Joining the 52nd Hall of Fame Class are two Bluejay basketball legends Anthony Tolliver and Doug McDermott.

The pair played a pickup alumni game this morning at the Championship Center with current and former Jays. Tolliver, a 2007 graduate, averaged 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds his senior season. He went undrafted, but has played 11 seasons in the NBA and is currently with the Portland Trailblazers. Head Coach Greg McDermott's son, Doug, is a household name. Doug's 3,150 career points ranks sixth in NCAA history and remains a school record. McDermott was a first round draft pick in 2014 and just finished his fifth season in the league.