CWS 2019: College World Series Organist

Ever since the College World Series moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011, Jerry Pawlak has been behind the keyboard playing organ music at the ballpark. The 78-year-old from Lincoln looks forward to the series every year.

Jerry said: "Oh the best part is the camaraderie with the kids and learning about all the teams come here and their background watching them progress and move ahead."

Jerry started playing the organ at the age of 23, when he lived in Chicago and played at Comiskey Park.

Jerry said: "The organ music has been part of baseball for along time I actually played about 50 years ago a couple of gigs at Sox park in Chicago when there was recorded music at all it was totally organ music."

Every game the ESPN cameras focus on Jerry for the 7th inning stretch, when he plays the traditional favorite " Take Me Out To The Ballgame".

Jerry said: "Well its kind of an ego booster get up there on the big screen people recognize you as you walk through the park around the park its kind of big deal."