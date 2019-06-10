College World Series Game Times

The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2019 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 73rd MCWS will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 15-25/26.

The first game this Saturday, June 15 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. (CT), and will feature No. 8 national seed Texas Tech (44-18) against Michigan (46-20) on ESPN. Saturday’s second game features No. 5 national seed Arkansas (46-18) against Florida State (41-21) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

The Sunday, June 16 action features No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt (54-11) vs. No. 7 national seed Louisville (49-16) at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. In the evening game starting at 6:30 p.m. (CT), No. 6 national seed Mississippi State (51-13) will be squaring off against Auburn (38-26) on ESPN2.