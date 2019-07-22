Coaches All-Star Games

Updated: Mon 10:53 PM, Jul 22, 2019

The Nebraska Coaches Boys All-Star game was won by the Blue All-Stars,who defeated the Red All-Stars 116-107 in double overtime.

The Girls All-Star Game was won by the Red All-Stars 78-63. Hannah Kelle of Lincoln Southwest was the top scorer with 21 points.

 