Coach Verduzco Talks QB Battle

Nebraska's Quarterback Coach Mario Verduzco says he's seen Adrian Martinez make a lot of improvements from year one to two. He says that Martinez has put on more weight and has more juice on the ball.

Verduzco also noted that there is an exciting quarterback battle for the number two job.

Central Florida transfer Noah Vedral no longer has to worry about eligibility regarding the NCAA transfer rule. Vedral is battling for the number two job with Andrew Bunch and Luke McCaffrey. Luke is the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 6'2 200 pound freshman led Colorado’s Valor Christian High School to a state title in 2018. Coach Verduzco raved about playbook test saying it was "unbelievable" one of the best he's seen from a freshman. He also noted that Luke took reps with the one's on Monday and did a really nice job.