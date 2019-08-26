Coach Scott Frost Ready for Season Opener

Nebraska Head Coach Frost held his weekly news conference on Monday. Coach Frost talked about the Husker Blackshirts, Team Co-Captains, and the status of Maurice Washington.

Coach Frost on Washington's game status: “We’re still trying to determine what is going on with Maurice. I’ve said this before, we’re taking his issues very seriously. We’ve got to wait and get more clarity and resolution before the week comes up and have several people sit down and determine what is the best decision.We’re having those discussions. We will continue to have those discussions. I think there are certain things that will lead to him absolutely letting him play and certain things that would happen that would lead us to considering it. That still has to be worked through, and we’re still trying to gather information to make a good decision for this weekend.”

Coach Frost on Co-Captains: “I was really excited. Especially excited to see the look on those guys’ face when we announced Saturday night who the captains were. Those are the guys that were elected by their peers, the team voted on it. A lot of guys got votes, but those four were clearly the leading vote getters. I think it says a lot about the two guys on offense that they were elected as a sophomore and a junior. Mo Barry obviously has been a good leader for this team since I’ve been here. Says a lot about Darrion Daniels. I believe he’s going to be a captain on two different power five teams in two years and he did a great job of coming in and not just doing things right himself but holding others to a standard he expected. It was great to see our team recognize that.”

Coach Frost on handing out the Blackshirts: "“We actually, this was a spur of the moment kind of thing, but we didn’t want to just have the Blackshirts show up in guys’ lockers. We wanted it to mean more than that. So we got on the phone and got some of the Blackshirts that are in the vicinity to come to practice today and they kind of took turns coming up in front of the team and telling us what they thought it meant and what it stood for and then they presented the Blackshirts to the guys. Some of them were my teammates, some of them were my good friends. They did an unbelievable jobs. The Kelsay brothers were here, Jason Peters, Steve Warren, Barrett Ruud, Marc Munford, Kenny Wilhite, Tony Veland, Keyuo Craver, Zack Bowman, some great Huskers and great Blackshirts and their message to the team was spot on. It was an inspiring and neat to see that happen after practice.”

The Huskers will face South Alabama in the season opener on Saturday at 11:00a.m.in Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.