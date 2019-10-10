Coach Frost expected to address Adrian Martinez status Thursday

The Huskers take the show on the road again this week to battle an undefeated Minnesota team in Minneapolis.

It's Nebraska's second Big Ten road game of the season.

Coach Scott Frost is scheduled to meet the media around 10:45 Thursday morning and update the status of quarterback Adrian Martinez who injured his knee last Saturday in the win over Northwestern.

Saturday's contest is a key early-season matchup in the Big Ten West Division race, with both schools looking to establish themselves as division contenders as the 2019 season reaches the midway point.

Nebraska will bring a 4-2 record to the game, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play.

Minnesota enters the game with a perfect 5-0 record, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Gophers are coming off a 40-17 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Minneapolis to keep their perfect start intact.

Game time is set for shortly after 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on FS1.