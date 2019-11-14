Coach Frost Ready For Big 10 Test Against Badgers

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost held his final news conference on Thursday, before the matchup with 15th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday.,

Coach Frost said he was impressed with Badgers:"We're not going to get many chances, first of all, in a game like this," Frost said. "I assume they're going to try to control the clock on offense, so you have to be efficient. I think they have good players on all three levels. Obviously, number 56 (outside linebacker Zack Baun) is a pretty special player, pass rush and everything else. He's surrounded by a bunch of good players. They're going to try to lock you down outside and load the box, make it hard to run and have pretty tight coverage on your guys. We have to block well, and we have to run good routes and complete some."

Coach Frost talked about the energy of the team, after a bye week:

"The vast majority of our team is positive and excited," Frost said. "They're excited for the game this weekend and for things in the future. It's not all, but it's the vast majority. I love the energy all week, especially today."

Husker freshman Wan'Dale Robinson was named a finalist for the Hornung Award on Thursday morning. Frost praised the Nebraska wide receiver: "Wan'Dale is a weapon for us," Frost said. "He's going to be a weapon for us for a long time. He's a really good person on top of being a good player. We're lucky to have him in the program. I think you've only started to see all the things that he will be able to do for us. We recruited the right guy. I think he's going to continue to get better and we're going to have more and more ways we can use him. Congratulations to him, and I hope we have more guys up for awards in the future."

The game between Wisconsin and Nebraska will kickoff at 11:00am this Saturday. The game will televised on the Big Ten Network.

