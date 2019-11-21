Coach Frost ready for Maryland game

Nebraska Head Scott Frost held his final news conference on Thursday before the matchup at Maryland. The Huskers face the Terrapins at 2:30 this Saturday in College Park.

Coach Scott Frost Wisconsin post-game

Coach Frost talked about what the Huskers need to focus on in the game against Maryland. "We talk about those things every week, and really those things don't change. Those things are to continue to get better, try to win your individual battle, play as hard as you can, play for the brother to your right and your left. Obviously, there's some other things. We're still putting the ball on the ground too much, we're still turning it over too much. We're not creating them well enough on defense. Usually, a game like this weekend, where there's supposed to be rain, those games come down to turnovers. So we have to do well on that category."

The Huskers are on a four-game losing streak. Coach Frost says the Huskers just need a win. "The mood has been positive. The energy has been positive. The attitudes are positive.They believe in where they are and what they're doing. Until you get over the hump and get those wins, you can still see guys wondering when it's going to happen instead of expecting it to happen or making it happen. This team needs to win one of these close games and get over the hump. They're doing everything right. I just think winning breeds more confidence and confidence breeds more winning."

Maryland is on a five-game losing streak. But Frost said the Terrapins are very talented. "I think both teams are desperate for a win. They're well-coached, so just like any other Big Ten team, we're going to have to go play well if we expect to have a chance."

The kickoff is at 2:30 central time. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

