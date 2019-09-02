Coach Frost Looks Ahead to Colorado Game

The Nebraska football team started their preparations for the Colorado game on Monday. Head Coach Scott Frost said they have the "player's ear," after their performance in the 35-21 win over South Alabama in the season opener.

The Huskers struggled on offense and had only 276 yards of total offense.

Frost said he thought the offense was out of rhythm. Frost said:"We got to a better job as a coaching staff and do a better job preparing the team.We've got to practice better the good thing is I think we got their ear on that."

Frost said the offense's success needs to start with "Number two. Adrian needs to play at a high rate." Frost said Monday's practice showed the offense is on the right track to turn things around and get ready for the matchup with Colorado.

There will be a lot of attention this week on Adrian Martinez's injury, which he suffered in the 4th quarter of the Colorado game last year. Colorado outside linebacker Jacob Collier was accused of twisting Martinez's leg in the bottom of a pile. Coach Frost sent the video to the Pac 12 Conference last year. No action was taken by the conference.

The players remember the incident. Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said: "It's a target on their head."

Commenting on that injury Monday, Frost said there's been a lot of really tough games in the heated rivalry between Nebraska and Colorado. The stuff that happened last year, that was a different coaching staff, a different team, um, that doesn't have anything to do with it. I'm not crazy about using those types of things as motivation for our team. We should have motivation enough."

Kickoff is set for 2:30 Central time this Saturday in Boulder. The game will be televised on FOX.