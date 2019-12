Omaha Central defeated Omaha North 78-55 in the championship game of the OPS Jamboree Tournament on Monday night in Gretna.

The Eagles were led by LaTrell Wrigthsell Jr., who scored 17 points. Omaha North got a big game from Wal Chuol, who ended up with 27 points.

Omaha Central raised its record to 3-0 on the season.